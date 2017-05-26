Bevin admits “no switch” to flip and end Louisville violence (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For the first time since he promised he had a plan, we have a hint at what Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin intends to do to stem the tide of violence in Louisville.

During a news conference on economic issues, Gov. Bevin discussed a need for people to "take ownership" of their community and admitted he's "not going to flip a switch and suddenly everything is going to be better."

The comments were the first from the governor since a Facebook post on Monday in which he reacted to the death of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs. The innocent child was sitting inside his home eating cake when hit by a stray bullet. Police are still searching for the killer.

While answering questions, Gov. Bevin admitted that curbing the violence is a complex issue.

“It is a cultural problem. It's a spiritual problem. It's an economic problem. I've said those things repeatedly, and it's true," said Gov. Bevin.

Monday the Governor announced that he was going to announce a plan that would cost no money. Friday he announced what he called a record-breaking year for economic investment in the Commonwealth when asked for details into his peace plan.

“What is ultimately going to resolve the violence and the unnecessary taking of innocent life that is happening way too much in this state is going to be ownership of this from within the communities themselves, it just is," insisted Gov. Bevin. “There is no program that is going to come out of this legislature, that is going to come out of our chamber, that's going to come out of economic development or the governor's office or anywhere else there, is no government solution to this problem.”

Gov. Bevin said jobs dealing with the cultural issue and what he described as the "spiritual dilemma" would not alone stem the tide of violence in Louisville. He insisted that the plan will not involve sending in the state police, hiring staff or construction reiterating that his plan will cost no money.

"Understand this. I'm not going to flip a switch and suddenly everything is going to be better. No such switch exists," he said.

In recent days we've been in touch with local elected, religious and community leaders who told us that they had yet to hear from the Governor's Office regarding the plan.

Friday he agreed that some we had reached out to probably have not heard from him, but he suggested that they may hear from him soon.

"It's going to be simple and it will be mocked and it will be ridiculed. I can guarantee you," the governor said. “But it will be mocked and it will be ridiculed by people who have never come up with a better solution and, to the extent that they've come up with any solution, they have repeatedly failed and exacerbated the problem.”

State Representative Attica Scott, who represents the Hobbs' family district, took issue with what the Governor had to say, especially suggesting community efforts "exacerbating" the violence. The 41st District Democrat released this statement:

“What is new in anything that Governor Bevin said today?

“…dealing with the cultural issues alone are not going to do it… dealing with the spiritual dilemma in these communities alone are not going to do it.”

What are these communities, Governor? Gun violence is happening across Kentucky and in every neighborhood.

We always have the personal responsibility talk. Statements like, “…there is no program that is going to come out of this legislature that is going to come out of our chamber that's going to come out of economic development or the governor's office or anywhere else there is no government solution to this problem,” are designed to absolve the legislature of any responsibility. We are elected by the very neighborhoods where gun violence is happening to do what needs to be done at the state level.

Why is Bevin giving a “sneak peek” as if the lives of Kentuckians are some kind of blockbuster movie that has a trailer that will drop after Memorial Day Weekend?

You want people to “take ownership” of backyards that we often do not own because of corporate greed, historical racial discrimination (including redlining), and poverty wages that are designing to keep us segregated. You talk about “every race and every creed people who come from every walk of life who cross paths with one another but perhaps don't even look each other in the eye or interface with one another,” yet you didn’t have this much to say about a white nationalist hate group descending on Eastern Kentucky. You cannot talk about the “simple things” on one hand and remain silent about racial hatred on the other.

We have been having these conversations in our community and you are only reiterating the work that many of us have been doing for decades.

In reality, our efforts have not “exacerbated” gun violence. How does reopening the Boys & Girls Club exacerbate the problem? How does knocking on doors and talking to neighbors about community safety and hearing directly the concerns of people in our backyards “exacerbate” the problem? How does connecting people who were once incarcerated to employment opportunities and living wages “exacerbate” the problem?

We are looking for something innovative from you, Governor, not a bunch of rhetoric from someone who is disconnected and considers many of us disgusting.”

You can see Governor Bevin's full comments on combating the violence in Louisville here.

