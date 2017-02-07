AG Beshear creates competition to help end hunger

Andy Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As part of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks' Rally to Solve Hunger, Attorney General Andy Beshear has created what he calls the Legal Food Frenzy campaign. The competition challenges state law firms, law schools, and legal organizations to collect money and food for state food banks.

Beshear said he wants to raise 600,000 pounds of food or $150 thousand from March 27 to April 7.

"A dollar, a box of produce, a dozen canned goods can collectively, amongst all of us, amongst all Kentuckians, make a huge difference. Can avoid that decision from that family having to decide between heat and food,” Beshear said.



Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller created a similar competition while he was in office, and Beshear said he wants to collect more food and money than they did.



The organization or firm that raises the most food and funds will win the Attorney General's Cup.

