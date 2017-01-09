ACLU files lawsuit to block Kentucky abortion bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has filed a lawsuit to block a law requiring pregnant women undergo an ultrasound before aborting a fetus.

The measure was one of two abortion restrictions passed this weekend by Kentucky’s new Republican majority. It requires doctors to perform an ultrasound before an abortion, even if the patient asks the doctor to stop or if the physician believes it could be traumatic for his or her patient. Under the provision, a doctor is required to describe the ultrasound and, if possible, let the patient listen to the fetal heartbeat. The law makes no exception for victims of rape or incest.

“Requiring doctors to show every woman ultrasound images and describe them to her – even against her will – violates longstanding constitutional principles, including the right to privacy, the right to bodily integrity, and First Amendment freedoms,” William Sharp, Legal Director of the ACLU of Kentucky, said.

The ACLU compared the measure to a similar law passed in North Carolina that was deemed unconstitutional the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in 2014. The court ruled the law violated the physician’s right to free speech and could potentially cause harm to the patient’s psychological health.

“A woman deserves to expect high quality compassionate care from her doctor. Instead, this law puts politicians in the exam room – squarely between a woman and her doctor,” Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff Attorney at the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, said.

The second abortion restriction passed during the first week of Kentucky’s 2017 legislative session bans abortions 20 weeks into a pregnancy. The law’s only exception is when the mother’s life is endangered. The bill clearly removes a woman’s mental or psychological health from being considered.

“This bill bans a life-ending medical procedure which, without going into the gory details, produces much pain,” Rep. Kimberly Poore-Moser, R-Independence, explained during the rare Saturday session.

Rep. Jerry Donohue, an anti-abortion Democrat from Fairdale, said despite his moral reservations about abortion he could not support the bill.

“I don’t know how … we can decide what [women] do with their bodies because no one’s deciding what I do with my body,” Donohue said. “Give the women the latitude they deserve, the respect that they deserve, and let them make those decisions – very difficult decisions.”

