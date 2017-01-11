Accreditation agency blames governor for UofL probation

Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The agency that gives the University of Louisville its accreditation is directly blaming the governor for the school's probation, saying U of L has two years to get into good standing.

On Wednesday, they received the letter that outlines why and what they have to do next to stay in good standing.

The letter from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) says that when Governor Matt Bevin signed an executive order to abolish the board of trustees it showed that the board was functioning with a lot of influence from outside sources. It also highlights the governor's involvement when former President James Ramsey resigned.

Ultimately, SACS says the governor's involvement shows that the board is not operating with just the University in mind but instead it is majorly influenced by the government, specifically because of the governor's actions over the last several months.

The letter does not address the recent legislation passed on Saturday abolishing the current board but WHAS11 spoke with the president of SACS who says it could.

“It could. It depends on how the legislation is written and what the board's policies are once that legislation comes into play,” said Belle Wheelan, SACS president.

U of L has until September 8 to submit a progress report to SACs. They can be on probation for up to two years. If they do not make the necessary changes at the end of the two-year period, they will lose their accreditation.

