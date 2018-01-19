9 Kentucky House Democrats won't seek re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Guarantees are tough to give when it comes to Frankfort, but Kentuckians can be assured of something for 2019, there will be several new faces coming to the Capitol next year.

A group of nine Democratic State Representatives, with a combined 168 years of experience, have signaled that they will not run for re-election.

Three of the better-known names on this list are from Louisville. 31st District Representative Steve Riggs, District 35 Rep. Jim Wayne and Darryl Owens from District 43 have announced that they will not seek re-election.



Former House Speaker, 20th District Rep. Jody Richards, 56th District Rep. James Kay, 87th District Rep. Rick Nelson, 65th District Rep. Arnold Simpson, 3rd District Rep. Gerald Watkins and 6th District Rep. Will Coursey have also said they will not seek re-election.

Their party held control of the Kentucky House for nearly a century, until last session. Now leadership hopes new faces will help them regain control. Kentucky Republicans see the departures as an open opportunity to grow their new majority.

“I think the political winds right now are working against the Republicans," said Rep. Riggs. “I think they're gonna lose some seats. Representative Riggs said he was retiring because it was just time. Others have mentioned they’ll give others a chance to lead. At least two of the nine intend to run for office in their home counties.



We asked Kentucky Minority Leader, Representative Rocky Adkins whether the retirements were because the group of lawmakers was just now getting a taste of life in the minority party after decades of majority power.



"Well, I really don't think so," said Rep. Adkins. “We've had some of these very people who have been giving this thought for some time. It just didn't happen this session.”



Republican strategists don't buy the "D's" optimism and have told us that they feel they'll not only keep their current super-majority, they'll take at least ten seats more including that of former Speaker Richards who has kept the district in democratic party control since 1976.

Leader Adkins dismissed that thought saying his number one priority is guiding his party towards candidates who can not only keep the current seats but also take new districts.

"We believe that we're going to have a quality of candidate in that race because of Jody's recruitment efforts to make sure that we retain that seat and the same thing is going on for some other seats," he said.

Rocky Adkins said he is running for re-election this year but seriously considering running for Governor next year.

You can see his full comment here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV