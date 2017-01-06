7 bills could go to Governor Bevin by Saturday night

2017 General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Republicans promised not to waste time now that they control the power structure in Frankfort and this week proved they were serious.

For the first time in Kentucky history the General Assembly is on the verge of sending bills to the Governor in their first week of work.

By the end of Saturday seven bills could be headed to Governor Bevin for his signature to become law in Kentucky. It’s a pace that’s drawing a lot of attention in Frankfort.

Four days into the session and a flurry of bills have flown across the capitol including right-to-work and prevailing wage legislation that impacts unions and businesses. Other bills include two pro-life bills, adding restrictions to abortions, and restructuring the UofL Board of Trustees.

“I’m very comfortable with the pace because we have said from the beginning we were going to do things differently. We weren’t going to waste a week and come up here and do nothing. This is the first time in history the general assembly will have passed bills and sent to the governor’s desk in the first week and I think the people of Kentucky deserve that and we’re proud of it,” Rep. Jeff Hoover, (R) House Speaker, said.

Hoover is one of the architects of this new majority effort.

Republicans now in control of the House, Senate and Governorship mean they’re calling the shots for the first time in history.

But some of these bills have required last minute “technical” changes leading some to question whether accuracy is falling victim to speed.

“What’s happened this week is that everything is being rushed, ramrodded through…without the proper deliberation, without opportunities for people to come here and voice their opinion to the legislators and that’s not right. That’s not the way representative democracy is supposed to work,” Rep. Jim Wayne said.

Representative Jim Wayne and other Democrats have complained that this pace has not allowed for important witnesses at committee hearings.

While Senate Democrat Morgan McGarvey agrees with some aspects of that argument he has a different take on

the pace having served for years in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“A lot of these bills, right-to-work, prevailing wage--those sorts of pieces of legislation--we’ve all voted on before so this pace really isn’t all that unusual. What’s different is some of the legislation is brand new and we’ve actually introduced legislation this session where members of the committees haven’t had a chance to read it before they arrive at the committee,“ McGarvey said.

And another architect of this week insists that any alterations to bills has been minor and well within the majorities abilities.

“We’re moving along appropriately and when we have to make some minor adjustments we have the capabilities to do that,“ Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayor, (R) said.

There will be 25 days left in the general assembly session after Saturday.