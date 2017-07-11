Police: Video shows Kentucky man fatally attacked by dogs

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) - A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence show he was attacked by dogs.

Kentucky State Police said Vinson W. Tucker of Stearns was found Tuesday morning in the yard of a residence in Whitley City. Police said in a news release the dogs were found nearby and put down.

The release said the video showed several dogs attacked and fatally injured Tucker. An autopsy was planned.

The dogs' bodies were taken to the state veterinarian for testing.

