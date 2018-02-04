Police searching for missing Spencer County teen

Authorities need your help tracking down a missing Kentucky teen.

According to a flyer posted on Facebook by the Spencer County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Evelynn Victoria Augsburg, who goes by the nickname Eve, went missing on Thursday, February 1. She has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie and police believe she could be in Jeffersontown or East Jefferson County.

If you know where she might be you are urged to call police right away.



