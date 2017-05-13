Police search for man who led them on chase

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crosby teachers hope to change school's reputation
-
Victims of Bluegrass Pkwy. crash identified
-
Jeffersonville officer held at gunpoint
-
Building home gardens a passion for two Louisville teens
-
3 dead after crash on Bluegrass Parkway
-
'Officer for a day' fundraiser for Rodman family
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Rachel Platt celebrates her mother
-
KentuckyOne Health pulling out of Louisville
-
Little girl rescues Cheeto, the seahorse
More Stories
-
LMPD searching for man who fled after Saturday pursuitMay 13, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Local attractions offer freebies just for mom on…May 13, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
-
Boxing gym opens, promoting peace through the ringMay 13, 2017, 11:23 p.m.