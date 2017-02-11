Police looking for missing 5-month-old in non-custodial abduction; fled towards Louisville

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (News Release) -- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Person detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 5-month-old Parker Williams and his mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams.

The child is a ward of the state and was taken by the mother on February 2. The child has recently suffered a bilateral skull fracture and could be in danger. Regina Williams has an open warrant for child neglect. It is believed Regina Williams has fled with the child to the Louisville area and is possibly driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz model C300 with Indiana plate number WJY311.

The child is described as being 24" long and weighing 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317)327-6160, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477), or Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD.

