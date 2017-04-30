WHAS
Police looking for inmate who escaped Kentucky prison

AP , WHAS 2:57 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center.

State police say in a news release that William Earl Woodring left the facility Sunday. He last was seen wearing an orange prison shirt and khaki pants.

Woodring was serving a sentence for wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The statement says state police are seeking the public's help in locating Woodring. He is a 56-year-old white male with gray hair and green eyes.

