Police: KFC Yum! Center court rusher threatened to kill everyone in arena

Nolan Bolton, 31 (Photo: Metro Corrections)

A man arrested after he ran onto the floor during Saturday's U of L basketball game allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the arena and then kicked out the back window of a police car on his way to jail, all on his 31st birthday.

Nolan Randall Bolton, of Louisville, was escorted out of the KFC Yum! Center by Louisville Metro Police after he ran into a Ladybird dancer and entered Miami's huddle during the first half of the University of Louisville-Miami basketball game. A police spokeswoman said he had been previously warned not to go on the court.

According to arrest citations, Bolton caused "great alarm to the scene," before fleeing from security and kicking the U of L cheerleader. He then threatened to kill everyone at KFC Yum! Center.

A fan was removed by police from the KFC Yum! Center court during the first half of the Louisville-Miami basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Photo: Michael Clevenger, The CJ)

While he was being transported to Metro Corrections by a Jefferson County Sheriff deputy, he kicked the rear driver-side window of the police cruiser, causing the whole frame to separate from the vehicle, officials said.

Bolton was booked in Metro Corrections just before 4 p.m. Saturday and is facing charges of fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors, court records show.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga acknowledged the incident after the game, saying there was "a little bit of commotion in our huddle."

"I glanced up, and there was someone there in our huddle, I believe in red," he said. "We don't normally wear red."

Bolton is being held in Metro Corrections on a $1,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court Monday.

