Police investigating fatal crash in Nelson Co

Kentucky State Police say the weather was likely a factor in a deadly crash Monday morning in Nelson County.

One person died in a collision on the 5000 block of State Highway 1066, just before 6 a.m. It's unclear what caused the crash. Dispatchers say there were a number of crashes on the same stretch of road, near Bloomfield. Drivers experienced slick conditions throughout the morning with freezing rain.

The highway remains closed while KSP troopers reconstruct the crash.



