Police warn about bear roaming around Florida neighborhood

Well, good morning. This bear has drawn attention along Drexel Avenue in Winter Haven. Winter Haven police photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Police and wildlife officers are keeping tabs on a bear roaming around a Winter Haven neighborhood.

The bear was spotted near Drexel Avenue and Lake Elbert. So far, it's not been aggressive.

The Florida Wildlife Commission warns Florida residents that bears are driven by their need to eat and can detect food odors from a mile away. And once they lose their fear of people they can't be returned to the wild. Do not feed the bears. Make sure any outside trash or food containers are securely closed.

If a bear comes into your yard, scare it away from a safe location by making noise -- yelling, banging pots, using an air horn.

