Police find man deceased in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Around 1:30 p.m. Friday the LMPD 7th Division responded to a call of a person who appeared to be deceased inside a vehicle at Fern Creek Park.

Officers located a black male inside the vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

