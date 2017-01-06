Pistol-packing Grandma scares off armed intruder

Rebbie Roberson, 74 (Photo: KRTK via ABC News)

In Texas, Bowie County deputies are searching for a would be bandit who got a big surprise this past weekend.

Deputies say the armed suspect broke into the home of a 74-year-old grandmother. That’s when she decided to take up her own pistol and fight back.

74-year-old Rebbie said she was just about to watch the news Sunday night when someone broke into her home armed with a gun.

Rebbie said she was able to get her weapon sitting on a table nearby.

“I reached over there and grabbed this gun and when I swerved around I pointed it at him and he ran.”

With her 38-pistol in her hand, Rebbie said she followed the would-be bad guy firing her weapon leaving bullet holes in the walls of her home. Apparently, she missed her target.

“I’m not sure I didn’t hit him. I don’t know yet. I sure tried. I sure was hoping that was the scare of my life.”

Rebbie told KTRK, while at home she always has her gun close, but says this was a first time and hopefully the last time she will have to use it.

“I tried to kill him. Anybody breaks in on me I’m going to kill them. He going to kill me or I’m going to kill him.”