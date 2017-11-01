PHOTOS | Man crashes car at gas station after escaping Wadsworth courthouse

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

A bizarre and potentially tragic story out of Wadsworth, as a man who didn't want to go to jail apparently escaped the local courthouse in his car and crashed it at a gas station.

Authorities tell WKYC the man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a still unknown crime. Deciding he didn't want to go to prison, the man ran out of the courthouse, got into his car, and sped away, apparently with another passenger inside.

Police say the man struck a white SUV with a family in it before eventually crashing at a local Speedway. Both the suspect and the passenger were seriously injured, and the vehicle was totaled. Damage of the gas station sign was also visible.

The three people in the SUV that was hit—a mom, a dad, and a 10-month-old—did not suffer serious injuries, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to authorities. Their vehicle was also damaged and came to a rest in some bushes about a block away from the gas station.

