Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for your help finding the owner of a truck they say struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m. on December 23, a pedestrian was walking in the 7600 block of St. Andrews Church Road. Witnesses reported the pedestrian was walking in the southbound roadway heading northbound. That’s when they say a large truck driving northbound struck the pedestrian, then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, who has been identified as 25-year-old Mohamed A Hussein, suffered fatal injuries and died from blunt force trauma at the scene.

The truck that fled is believed to be a Ford F-350. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or the driver, you are asked to please call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or 911.

© 2017 WHAS-TV