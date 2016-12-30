Parents outraged over alleged Hatchimal holiday toy fails

(Photo: @Vickiredmond / Twitter)

Some parents are complaining that one of this holiday season's hottest toys is not working.

Brittany Baker, of Salamanca, New York, purchased a Hatchimal -- an egg-shaped toy that is meant to "hatch" a high-tech stuffed animal -- for her 4-year-old daughter for Christmas. She claims the Hatchimal will not hatch.

"She said that she was being patient because I had told her, you know, it just takes a little while for something to hatch. You have to be patient," Baker said.

Her daughter has become "really" upset over the matter, Baker added.

Other parents took to social media to share photos, videos and complaints over the alleged failure of the toy. Some parents also claimed that their Hatchimals were swearing.

Vicki on Twitter @SpinMaster dead as a dodo and over 2 hours on hold... #hatchimalsfail #awfulcustomerservice

James Gorringe on Twitter @SpinMaster # hatchimal ruined my 6 yr olds Christmas. All the effort and it done nothing Christmas day #hatchimalmademydaughtercry

Garry Stevens on Twitter Hey @SpinMaster - have a hatchimal that died seconds after hatching. Replacing batteries/reset doesnt solve. What's the recourse?

Matt on Twitter @Tesco @SpinMaster Hatimal didnt hatch after 14 Hours and now all lights have gone off. How do i exchange a dud ? My 4 year old is gutted

Spin Master, the maker of Hatchimals, said in a statement Wednesday to ABC News the company has increased its "Consumer Care" outreach to address the complaints.

"Spin Master is committed to making life more fun for children around the world with all of our products. While the vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals, we have also heard from consumers who have encountered challenges," the statement read. "We are 100 percent committed to bringing the magic of Hatchimals to all of our consumers."

"To ensure all queries receive a timely response, we have increased the number of Consumer Care representatives, extended our hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent calls dropped due to the holiday volume. We have also created troubleshooting tips on Hatchimals.com and a video with the Top 5 Things To Know About Hatchimals," the statement continued. "We are committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues. We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who is experiencing an issue for their patience."

Spin Master also refuted claims that Hatchimals curse.

"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep," the company said. "We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse or use foul language."

According to retail expert Mark Ellwood, "The more high-tech a toy will be, the more likelihood it could go wrong. The Hatchimal is probably the first toy to show those problems."

Spin Master states on its website that consumers should contact the company directly with concerns.

"Good Morning America" contributor Becky Worley suggested that shoppers who purchased any kind of defective product over the holidays should remember the "three R's": Ask for a full refund from the retailer, then the manufacturer; ask for a replacement and get your shipping costs covered; or in the worst-case-scenario, try to get the item repaired.