Parent of JCPS student cited in report speaks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
LMPD released body cam footage from the deadly shooting on Oleanda Ave.
-
Valentine's Day Specials You Can Really Love
-
Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide
-
LMPD releases body cam video in Saturday shooting
-
Drug overdoses on the rise in Kentuckiana
-
Family frustrated after homeless relative dies in shooting involving LMPD
-
Major quake on New Madrid Fault is possible
-
Big Four Bridge carjacking victim discusses incident
-
18-year-old shot and killed on Longfield Ave.
-
Clark Co. sees increase in domestic violence
More Stories
-
NYT: Intercepted communications show Trump…Feb 15, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
-
Victim's Boyfriend says she was scared of suspectFeb 14, 2017, 11:38 p.m.
-
Parent of student cited in JCPS Review speaks outFeb 14, 2017, 11:22 p.m.