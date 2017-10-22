Paper Bag Angels lend hand to those in need
Paper Bag Angels has been helping homeless people and those less fortunate for two years, giving them bag lunches. A group of volunteers set up in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, lending a hand to those in need of a meal. It's something so simple yet so im
WHAS 11:25 PM. EDT October 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Rain, then colderFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Paper Bag Angels seeking to make difference by…Oct 22, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
-
Meijer recalls 39 products due to listeria concernOct 22, 2017, 9:17 p.m.