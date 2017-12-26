Owner facing charges in deadly pit bull attack

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The owner of the two pit bulls who police say killed a southeastern Kentucky woman is now facing charges.



According to the Bell County Sheriff, the woman was in her yard when she was attacked on Christmas Eve. She died from her injuries.

Her husband says he shot both dogs, killing one and injuring the other. The second dog has since been put to sleep.

The dogs' owner, Johnny Lankford, is already behind bars on unrelated charges. He is now charged with harboring a vicious animal.

