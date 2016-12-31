Overnight warehouse fire on 7th Street Road

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MetroSafe reported a fire in the 2900 block of 7th Street Road at 12:54 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple responders were on scene for many hours. Shively Fire Department is still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday monitoring hot spots.

According to online property records, Parker Commercial Storage is the owner of the property. According to Shively Fire Chief Greg Cambron the building has been vacant for several years.



