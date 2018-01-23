Oscars 2018: 'The Shape of Water' leads with 13 nominations, including best picture

(USA Today) The Academy Awards dove all in for The Shape of Water.

The 1960s-set supernatural fairy-tale romance received 13 Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning, including best picture, lead actress (Sally Hawkins), supporting actor (Richard Jenkins), director (Guillermo del Toro) and a slew of technical honors. Behind it is Christopher Nolan's World War II epic Dunkirk with eight nominations and the darkly comic drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, up for seven at the March 4 ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing live on ABC (8 p.m. ET/5 PT).

© 2018 USATODAY.COM