Oregon police chase ends with suspect driving off pier into Columbia River

(ABC News) - A police chase in Oregon this week ended with a fleeing suspect driving off a pier at full speed into the Columbia River.

Timofey Erofeeff, 27, was allegedly trespassing at a marina in Astoria, Oregon, according to the Daily Astorian, when the police chase was triggered.

The unbelievable video shows the rest, as Erofeeff drove his truck right off the end of a pier. Police estimated he was driving 45 mph at the time he launched into the river.

After briefly trying to swim away, Erofeeff was later fished out of the water by a nearby boat and arrested, according to The Associated Press.

According to Clatsop County Sheriff records, he has been charged with six counts, including attempt to elude, criminal trespass, escape, interfering with an officer, offensive littering and reckless driving.

Astoria police shared another video of a crane fishing the truck from the river on Thursday.

