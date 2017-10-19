Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children'
As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative-to recover children who are being trafficked.
KARE 10:24 AM. EDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Rick Pitino denies knowledge of recruitment scandal on ESPNOct 19, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
-
UofL Board of Trustees fires Athletic Director JurichOct 18, 2017, 2:24 p.m.