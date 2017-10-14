One dead in overnight shooting

Police lights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Another life taken by gun violence overnight in the Metro.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Poplar View Drive near Greendale Drive in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.



Officials say the man who was shot died at the scene.



No word on any suspects at this time.



If you have any information call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV