LMPD: Husband arrested in deadly shooting near Bashford Manor Lane

Deadly shooting leaves one dead near Bashford Manor Lane

WHAS 12:54 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Kerry Drive, near Bashford Manor Lane, on Monday, Sept. 18.

Percy Joiner, 64, is charged with murder and is being held at Metro Corrections.

A woman was killed in this shooting that happened at 6 a.m. Police believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

Joiner is the husband of the deceased woman. 

