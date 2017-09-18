LMPD: Husband arrested in deadly shooting near Bashford Manor Lane

Percy Joiner is facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Kerry Drive, near Bashford Manor Lane, on Monday, Sept. 18.

Percy Joiner, 64, is charged with murder and is being held at Metro Corrections.

A woman was killed in this shooting that happened at 6 a.m. Police believe the shooting was a domestic incident.

Joiner is the husband of the deceased woman.

