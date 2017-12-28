Officials urge residents to update license, state ID

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials are asking people to upgrade their driver's license or state ID card to a credential that has been mandated since the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
The Northwest Indiana Times reported that people without what is referred to as a Real ID license or ID card will not be allowed on airplanes beginning in October 2020.
They also won't be allowed to enter federal courthouses, military bases and other security-sensitive facilities.
