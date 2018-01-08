Officials: Misuse of stove caused mobile home fire

Photo by WHAS

Fire officials have released the cause of a fire that destroyed a family's mobile home Friday night.

According to the report, on January 5 just before 9pm, Division of Fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire in the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard. Firefighters quickly arrived and extinguished the blaze, but it caused extensive damage to the home.

Upon investigation, the fire was caused by combustible materials placed too close to a stovetop that was being used as a heating source.

No one was injured during the incident, but the family of four was displaced from their home and are currently being lodged by the American Red Cross.

