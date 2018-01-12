WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 177 closing alerts
Close

Officials investigating fire on Lindell Ave.

WHAS 7:25 AM. EST January 12, 2018

Officials are investigating a fire that started early Friday morning.

The call came in at 6:03am about a house fire on the 600 block of Lindell Ave. Firefighters had the fire extinguished in fifteen minutes.

According to officials, the fire started in the basement. Two people were helped out of the home and went to the hospital as a precaution.

WHAS11's Sara Wagner sent the following tweet from the scene. 

 

 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories