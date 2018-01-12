Officials investigating fire on Lindell Ave.

Photo: Sara Wagner WHAS11

Officials are investigating a fire that started early Friday morning.

The call came in at 6:03am about a house fire on the 600 block of Lindell Ave. Firefighters had the fire extinguished in fifteen minutes.

According to officials, the fire started in the basement. Two people were helped out of the home and went to the hospital as a precaution.

WHAS11's Sara Wagner sent the following tweet from the scene.

