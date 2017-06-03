Officials: Inmate mistakenly released after court hearing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - State officials say a man serving a five-year sentence was mistakenly released from prison after a court hearing.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Michael Bishop, 34, was serving a sentence out of Ohio County for flagrant nonsupport when he was taken to Jefferson County in May for a court hearing on other charges. After that hearing, officials released Bishop instead of taking him back to prison.

The newspaper reported state officials said Bishop was "inadvertently released from custody on May 13." Daviess County Detention Center Sgt. Raygen Bennett said an arrest warrant for Bishop on a charge of escape was issued Thursday.

Bennett said Bishop is not considered a danger to the community.

