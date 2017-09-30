Officer OK, suspect dead after shootout with cops

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
UofL players react to Padgett as acting head coach
-
A book that can help you read people
-
Full home video of 1938 Gettysburg reunion
-
What is Pitino's Role?
-
HS GameTime Game of the Week: St. X vs. Trinity
-
Interim coach speculation and Pitino text
-
UofL names David Padgett at acting head basketball coach
-
Terry Meiners talks about Rick Pitino
-
A local man is facing 60 years for road rage
More Stories
-
Loved ones continue search for justice one year…Sep 30, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
-
Amid turmoil, Louisville hoop players get standing ovationSep 30, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
-
UofL Board of Trustees to hold special meeting MondaySep 30, 2017, 11:07 p.m.