NYPD officer fatally shot inside patrol vehicle in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has died after being shot while in a police command post vehicle in the Tremont section of the Bronx early Wednesday.

The female officer was shot while in the vehicle, parked at the intersection of East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m.

She has been identified as 48-year-old Miosotis Familia.

A suspect walked up to the vehicle, positioned in the neighborhood in response to a recent shooting, and opened fire.

The officer was shot through the window and taken to St Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated for critical injuries.

While her partner radioed for help, other officers ran outside and fired at the suspect. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.

The NYPD said it recovered the suspect's weapon at the scene:

Another person, believed to be innocent, was shot in the stomach and sustained a non life threatening injury.

The officer was assigned to the 46th Precinct's Anti Crime unit.

"Based on what we know right now, it is clear this was an unprovoked attack on police officers who are assigned to keep the people of this great city safe," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

The shooting initially seemed similar to the shooting of Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in 2014, and was near where Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was fatally shot in November.

