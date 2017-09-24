Now-and-then satellite photos show Maria's ravaging of Dominica

Roseau after Hurricane Maria (Photo: AFP via USA Today)

(USA TODAY) -- Category 5 Hurricane Maria made its way through the Caribbean early this week, smashing homes and ocean-side marinas and causing floods.

On the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, the storm killed 15 after it made landfall Monday. The casualties were part of what Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called "mind-boggling" damage, adding the country, "lost all what money can buy and replace."

The storm moved on to Puerto Rico, where it killed another 13 and knocked out power to the entire island. The National Weather Service warned some Puerto Rico residents Saturday to move to high ground because a failure of the Guajataca Dam is "imminent."

The aerial footage below provides a few looks at the storm's impact on the towns of Canefield and Roseau, located on the western coast of Dominica. (Move the white line left or right to see the areas before and after Maria.)

Canefield

Roseau

