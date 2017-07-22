Norton Children's Hospital Splash 'n' Dash 5k Walk/Run coming to the Big Four Lawn

You and your family are invited to the Norton Children’s Hospital Splash ‘n’ Dash 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Aug. 5.

This year’s event will be at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park. It starts at 9 a.m. It serves as a fundraiser for the three Norton Children’s Hospital facilities which treated more than 170,000 children last year.

Runners and walkers can choose to splash their way through a 5K course or take part in the kid-friendly 1K course filled with fun and exciting splash zones. Be prepared to get wet!

Registration for the 5K before Aug. 1 is $30 for adults and $15 for children 17 and younger. Registration for the 1K before Aug. 1 is $20 for adults and $15 for children 17 and younger.

You can register online at SplashNDash5K.org. For more information, call (502) 629-8060.

