Northbound lanes of Gene Snyder back open

Accident (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder are back open this morning after part of the highway was shut down for hours following a crash at the Anchorage-Peewee Valley exit on La Grange road in eastern Jefferson County.



Officials say one car was involved and the operator remains in serious condition this morning.



Police are still investigating the crash.

