North Ridgeville auto shop stirs controversy with anti-transgender sign

A North Ridgeville auto shop is receiving backlash over a message posted to its marquee sign.

The sign, located at Northridge Auto Repair and Service at the corner of Cook and Lorain roads, says, "If you don't know who you identify as pull your pants down and look."

The sign has generated conversation on social media, as well as on the shop's Google Reviews page:

The shop's number of "1-star" reviews also increased over the last week:

Northridge Auto Repair and Service is owned by Jay Linn, Council President to Olmsted Falls, according to The Chronicle-Telegram.

(© 2017 WKYC)