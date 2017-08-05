Newsweek's new cover calls President Trump a 'Lazy Boy'

Screenshot: @Newsweek on Twitter

Newsweek doesn't shy away from criticizing President Trump in its latest issue.

Emblazoned on the issue's cover: "LAZY BOY: Donald Trump is bored and tired. Imagine how bad he'd feel if he did any work."

The cover features an illustration of the president sitting in a recliner with junk food, his phone and a remote.

It also notes that in the six months Trump has been in office, he has spent 40 days at golf clubs and seen the passage of zero pieces of major legislation.

Does Trump still want to be president? America's boy king doesn't like to work hard. Read our latest cover story: https://t.co/SPddThkJin pic.twitter.com/gyAhCqV4Up — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 4, 2017

The cover, released late Thursday, is tied to Newsweek's story "Trump, America's Boy King: Golf and Television Won't Make America Great Again." The piece tackles the president's golf, Twitter and TV habits, wonders about his work ethic, and says the White House is in "disarray."

"Trump plainly wants his legacy to reflect that slogan on the baseball hat donned by his supporters," the piece concludes. "He wants to be the man who pulled America out of its postindustrial malaise, silenced talk of national decline and China’s ascent. But he can’t do that if he keeps sinking into his own debilitating malaise, weighed down by his shortcomings and an unwillingness to address them."

