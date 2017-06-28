Newly placed 10 Commandments statue at Ark. State Capitol destroyed, man arrested

Michael Tate Reed, PCSO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A Van Buren man was arrested on Wednesday morning after running his car into a newly placed 10 Commandments statue at the Arkansas State Capitol.

32-year-old Michael Tate Reed drove through the statue around 4:47 a.m. on Wednesday while filming on his cell phone and posting it to Facebook.

According to CBS affiliate 5NEWS, Reed has a history of similar behavior. He was charged with destruction of state property or improvements, indecent exposure, making threatening statements, reckless driving and operating a vehicle with a revoked license back in 2014.

Reed is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on charges of defacing an object of public interest, criminal trespassing and first degree criminal mischief.

The controversial 10 Commandments monument had been placed at the Arkansas State Capitol on Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours before it was destroyed.

