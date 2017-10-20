New VA Medical Center to be located on Brownsboro Rd. near Watterson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The new Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be built on an undeveloped plot of land on Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway, according to documents signed by VA officials.

The 34.9-acre site located at 4906 Brownsboro Road in the Holiday Manor area was selected over sites in the 13000 block of Factory Lane and a site on Fegenbush Lane, as well as a possible reconfiguring of the existing site at Zorn Avenue.

The decision to locate the new VA Medical Center at the Brownsboro site was approved by VA Secretary David Shulkin on October 12.

