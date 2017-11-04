New Albany Police investigating a fatal shooting

New Albany, IN (WHAS11) - The New Albany Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1am, officers responded to a call in the area of Charlestown Rd near Old Ford Rd after it was reported that shots were fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male deceased outside near the Marathon station. Officers say he was likely a victim of gunfire.

The police do not believe there is a public safety risk. No suspects are in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story once more information becomes available.

