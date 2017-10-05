Netflix is raising the price of its most popular plan

Netflix has begun raising prices for new U.S. subscribers and will begin increasing prices for current subscribers on Oct. 19. The price increases take effect over the next several months, Netflix says, wlth all subscribers will be notified at least 30 days in advance, based on their billing cycle.

Netflix is raising its prices for the first time in two years, increasing the cost of its most popular plan by $1 to $10.99 monthly.

Subscribers of the $11.99 premium plan, which bumps the number of simultaneous screens up to 4 from 2 (as in the standard plan) and provides 4K video, will see an increase of $2 to $13.99.

The price of the basic plan, which costs $7.99 monthly and delivers standard definition video to one screen, remains the same.

