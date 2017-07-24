WHAS
Netflix in August: What's new and expiring

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , WHAS 5:54 AM. EDT July 25, 2017

(USA TODAY) - If Netflix and chilling is your favorite way to avoid the August heat, we have good news: Some highly-anticipated titles are on the way to your streaming service. 

For starters, Netflix original series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1 will be available next month.

Also, Netflix films Icarus, about performing-enhancing drugs in sports and Naked, Groundhogs Day-type film starring a nude Marlon Wayans, are among the new offerings.

Additional highlights: 2016 movies The Founder, with Michael Keaton as the man behind McDonalds, and Sing, the animated musical.

 

Here's the full list of titles coming and going...

Available 8/1/17

A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone's Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant --  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut's Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West

Available 8/2/17

Jab We Met
The Founder

Available 8/3/17

Sing
The Invisible Guardian

Available 8/4/17

Icarus -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/5/17

Holes

Available 8/8/17

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Available 8/9/17

Black Site Delta

Available 8/10/17

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

Available 8/11/17

Atypical: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/13/17

Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Available 8/14/17

The Outcasts
Urban Hymn

Available 8/15/17

Barbeque

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life

Available 8/16/17

Gold

Available 8/18/17

Dinotrux: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday --  NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 8/19/17

Hide and Seek

Available 8/20/17

Camera Store

Available 8/21/17

AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged

Available 8/22/17

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie's Last Days on Earth

Available 8/23/17

Feel Rich

Available 8/25/17

Disjointed: Part 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Available 8/29/17

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face --NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1

Available 8/31/17

Be Afraid

Leaving 8/1/17

10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1
Justice League Unlimited: Season 2
Justice League: Season 1
Justice League: Season 2

Babe
Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X Hunter : Season 1
Hunter X Hunter : Season 2
Hunter X Hunter : Season 3
Hunter X Hunter : Season 4
Hunter X Hunter : Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu's Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher's Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1
Young Justice: Season 2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving 8/4/17

Superbad

Leaving 8/5/17

Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

Leaving 8/6/17

Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

Leaving 8/9/17

The Five Venoms

Leaving 8/10/17

Dope

Leaving 8/11/17

Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night

Leaving 8/14/17

Drones
Food Matters

Leaving 8/15/17

American Dad!: Season 1
American Dad!: Season 2
American Dad!: Season 3
American Dad!: Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3
Changing Seas: Season 4
Changing Seas: Season 5
Changing Seas: Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

Leaving 8/23/17

The Summer of Sangaile

Leaving 8/24/17

Gun Woman

Leaving 8/25/17

October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

Leaving 8/28/17

Revenge: Season 1
Revenge: Season 2
Revenge: Season 3
Revenge: Season 4

Leaving 8/30/17

The League: Season 1
The League: Season 2
The League: Season 3
The League: Season 4
The League: Season 5
The League: Season 6
The League: Season 7

Leaving 8/31/17

Space Warriors

