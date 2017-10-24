Neighbor helps family out of burning house

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Governor Bevin responds to pension reform backlashOct 24, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
Kid Rock coming to the KFC Yum! Center in JanuaryOct 24, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Family of fallen soldier 'speechless' over $25K…Oct 24, 2017, 11:27 a.m.