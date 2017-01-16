Dozens of false killer whales dead in south Florida

NOAA Fisheries

EVERGLADES, FLA. - We’re following a developing story off the coast of south Florida, where 95 false killer whales have stranded themselves.

NOAA says they started to get reports of whales off Hog Key in Everglades National Park on Saturday afternoon. The agency said 81 of them are dead and 13 are unaccounted for. One has been seen alive.

Keep checking this page for details. We'll update it as we learn more.

According to whales.org, the false killer whale is not a whale or directly related to killer whale, rather it's a large member of the dolphin family.

