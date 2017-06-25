Yummy Spoonfuls Toddler Food Recalled for Bone Contamination

Yummy Spoonfuls todder meals recalled after bone found in chicken bites. (Photo: USDA, Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Overhill Farms is recalling nearly 55,000 pounds of chicken bites that may contain bones, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The frozen chicken bites were made on August 30, 2016, February 1, 2017, February 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017.

The following products have been recalled:

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

The boxes will have numbers "P2824," "P6009" or "P44058" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No injuries have been reported.

Customers are asked to throw away the food or return it to the place you bought it.

The chicken bites were sold nationwide, including at Target.

