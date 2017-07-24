Woman, 65, steals taxi, then picks up paying customers

Betty Thomas (Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A Philadelphia woman has been accused of stealing a taxi and picking up paying customers before cops caught up with her.

Police say the 65-year-old suspect, Betty Thomas, caught a cab around midnight Thursday and asked to be taken to a casino.

On the way there, Thomas asked to stop at a gas station, where she got into some sort of dispute with the driver, cops told Philly.com.

Cops say in the heat of the argument, Thomas hopped into the driver's seat of the cab and took off.

When police stopped the car a half hour later, they say a young mother and her infant daughter were in the back seat

"After stealing the cab, she actually drove several blocks and picked up a fare,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The woman explained to police they were paying customers with no relationship to Thomas.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that before," Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters while calling the allegations "bizarre."

Thomas has been charged with theft-unlawful taking, theft of services, theft-receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and unauthorized use of an auto.

