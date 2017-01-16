WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested in San Francisco

EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC NEWS , WHAS 12:07 PM. EST January 16, 2017

(ABC NEWS) -- The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested today in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawyer said.

Gunman Omar Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, was arrested for aiding and abetting, her lawyer told ABC News.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a first appearance. Salman is expected to be extradited to Tampa, Florida, where she was indicted.

Mateen was killed in a police shootout after he carried out the June 12 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved

WHAS

Orlando hospitals won't charge Pulse shooting victims

WHAS

49 flags placed at Florida Capitol to remember Pulse victims

WHAS

Orlando officials plan permanent memorial for Pulse victims

WHAS

Medical examiner: Pulse shooting scene 'surreal,' like time stopped

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories