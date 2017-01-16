Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested in San Francisco

(ABC NEWS) -- The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested today in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawyer said.

Gunman Omar Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, was arrested for aiding and abetting, her lawyer told ABC News.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a first appearance. Salman is expected to be extradited to Tampa, Florida, where she was indicted.

Mateen was killed in a police shootout after he carried out the June 12 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

