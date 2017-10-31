What do teal pumpkins mean on Halloween?

If you have a child who's going Trick-or-Treating and you're concerned because of their food allergies, look for teal pumpkins.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is gaining attention around the nation. If you place one outside your home, you're telling the little ghouls and goblins that your house has toys of treats kids with food allergies can have.

Parents of kids with allergies say it helps their children feel less isolated on one of the biggest nights of the year for kids.

"Even if you don't have food allergies are you're participating, it shows that you're aware and standing behind that cause. that's what food allergy families are interested in is that it's out there and it is a concern," said Sheree Godwin, whose kids have food allergies.

The Food and Allergy Research Foundation says if you want to participate, they suggest handing out glow sticks, pencils, stickers, and vampire fangs.

